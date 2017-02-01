Home
News
Events
E-Edition
Classifieds
Submissions
Real Estate
Jobs
Autos
MarketPlace
Services
Links
Local News
Local Sports
Entertainment
Obituaries
Opinion
Blotter
Region & State
Local Worship
Explore Aurora
Local Business
Local Education
Community
Life and Times
Ohio News
National News
National Sports
Explore Aurora
Events Calendar
Submit Event
View Classifieds
Place Classified Ad
Golf in the Record-Courier Portage County Amateurs
Anniversary Announcement
Engagement Announcement
Wedding Announcement
Birth Announcement
Birthday Announcement
Letter to the Editor
Reunion Announcement
New Business
Carrier Inquiry
Website Feedback
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Buy Photos
Place Classified Ad
Ohio Public Notices
Full Spectrum Marketing
Dix Communications
Cuyahoga Falls News-Press
Hudson Hub-Times
Nordonia Hills News Leader
Record-Courier
Stow Sentry
Streetsboro Gateway News
Tallmadge Express
Twinsburg Bulletin
Home
News
Local News
Local Sports
Entertainment
Opinion
Obituaries
Blotter
Community
Region & State
Local Worship
Local Business
Local Education
Life and Times
Ohio News
National News
National Sports
Explore Aurora
E-Edition
Classifieds
View Classifieds
Place Classified Ad
Community
Submissions
Golf in the Record-Courier Portage County Amateurs
Anniversary Announcement
Engagement Announcement
Wedding Announcement
Birth Announcement
Birthday Announcement
Letter to the Editor
New Business
Reunion Announcement
Carrier Inquiry
Website Feedback
Events
Events Calendar
Submit Event
Real Estate
Jobs
Autos
MarketPlace
Services
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Buy Photos
Place Classified Ad
Ohio Public Notices
Full Spectrum Marketing
Dix Communications
Links
Cuyahoga Falls News-Press
Hudson Hub-Times
Nordonia Hills News Leader
Record-Courier
Stow Sentry
Streetsboro Gateway News
Tallmadge Express
Twinsburg Bulletin
Toggle navigation
Wednesday February 1, 2017 3:52 PM
Log In
Register
Subscribe
Search
JEDD talks for Geauga Lake land stalemated
Aurora city fiscal condition is praised
Aurora High's 'spectacular' art portfolios recognized
Aurora High girls hoops team battling for American Conference title
Kaleidoscope: End of an era; many will miss Ringling circus
Local News
Aurora High's 'spectacular' art portfolios recognized
Aurora School Board Actions-Feb. 1
Aurora city fiscal condition is praised
JEDD talks for Geauga Lake land stalemated
Aurora Police Reports-Feb. 1
Sports
Aurora High girls hoops team battling for American Conference title
Aurora High icers eye Baron Cup berth
Aurora Rec And Seniors News-Feb. 1
Aurora High grapplers advance in duals, win Cable 9 tri
Sports Wire-Feb. 1
[More news below]
[More news below]
Local Entertainment
On With The Show (entertainment listings)-Jan. 30
The bus stops at Aurora Community Theatre
On With The Show (entertainment listings)-Jan. 23
On With The Show (entertainment listings)-Jan. 16
Inge play Bus Stop to stop off at ACT later in month, February
Opinion
LETTER: Why put recycling fee on our taxes?
Kaleidoscope: End of an era; many will miss Ringling circus
Capital News: Legislative leader finally moves to broadcast more committees
LETTER: Believes carbon fee, dividend needed
1
Kaleidoscope: Aurora officials get lot more money now
Obituaries
CARSON CHARVAT LENTO
Harold (Harry) E. Reight
Barbara Lee Hach
Jean Rumbold
Helene Lorraine Johnson
Richard Eugene Dick Sontag
Peter P. Morway
James Earl Rose, Jr.
Eileen R. Moon
Milton Richard Nejedlik
Special Interests
Improving heart health need not be difficult
Try your hand at homemade salsa
All About Weddings
All About Lawn & Garden
All About Dining, Entertaining and Celebrations
All About Health & Wellness
All About Pets
All About Living 50 Plus
[More news below]
Loading...
Ohio Headlines
Painkiller prescriptions in Ohio drop
Federal court blocks three Ohio executions
Beware! Flu cases on rise in Ohio
Trump pledges 'America first again' at his inauguration
Husted and Obhof participate in Right to Life event at the Statehouse
Ohio to make push against human trafficking
Ohio Republicans mark Roe v. Wade anniversary
New laws in Ohio, Part 5
Real Estate
Celebrity Real Estate: Cher, Ben Stiller, Hope Solo
Celebrity Real Estate: Puff Daddy, Playboy Mansion, Rebel Wilson
Celebrity Real Estate: Salma Hayek, Beyonce, Kylie Jenner
Celebrity Real Estate: Alan Cumming and Colin Powell
Investor fears lead to drop in mortgage rates
Citizen News
Local Ohio Connections Academy Student Honored for Community Service
Kym Sellers - Recipient of YWCA Greater Cleveland 2016 Women of Achievement Award
Woodview Estates Christmas Eve Luminaries
GOP’s Portman files for re-election to Ohio US Senate seat
Ohio Senate passes bill to block funding of Planned Parenthood