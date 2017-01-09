Home
News
Events
E-Edition
Classifieds
Submissions
Real Estate
Jobs
Autos
MarketPlace
Services
Links
Local News
Local Sports
Entertainment
Obituaries
Opinion
Blotter
Region & State
Local Worship
Explore Aurora
Local Business
Local Education
Community
Life and Times
Ohio News
National News
National Sports
Explore Aurora
Events Calendar
Submit Event
View Classifieds
Place Classified Ad
Golf in the Record-Courier Portage County Amateurs
Anniversary Announcement
Engagement Announcement
Wedding Announcement
Birth Announcement
Birthday Announcement
Letter to the Editor
Reunion Announcement
New Business
Carrier Inquiry
Website Feedback
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Buy Photos
Place Classified Ad
Ohio Public Notices
Full Spectrum Marketing
Dix Communications
Cuyahoga Falls News-Press
Hudson Hub-Times
Nordonia Hills News Leader
Record-Courier
Stow Sentry
Streetsboro Gateway News
Tallmadge Express
Twinsburg Bulletin
Home
News
Local News
Local Sports
Entertainment
Opinion
Obituaries
Blotter
Community
Region & State
Local Worship
Local Business
Local Education
Life and Times
Ohio News
National News
National Sports
Explore Aurora
E-Edition
Classifieds
View Classifieds
Place Classified Ad
Community
Submissions
Golf in the Record-Courier Portage County Amateurs
Anniversary Announcement
Engagement Announcement
Wedding Announcement
Birth Announcement
Birthday Announcement
Letter to the Editor
New Business
Reunion Announcement
Carrier Inquiry
Website Feedback
Events
Events Calendar
Submit Event
Real Estate
Jobs
Autos
MarketPlace
Services
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Buy Photos
Place Classified Ad
Ohio Public Notices
Full Spectrum Marketing
Dix Communications
Links
Cuyahoga Falls News-Press
Hudson Hub-Times
Nordonia Hills News Leader
Record-Courier
Stow Sentry
Streetsboro Gateway News
Tallmadge Express
Twinsburg Bulletin
Toggle navigation
Monday January 9, 2017 4:32 PM
Log In
Register
Subscribe
Search
New bins and single-stream recycling arrive for Aurora residents
Kent State golf layout succumbs
Kaleidoscope: Hooray for all those who aid needy
Looking back at 2016: A review of top news stories
Aurora High icers record win against Canfield in an OT thriller
Local News
Haskins Road home in Bainbridge lights up for holidays
Looking back at 2016: A review of top news stories
Aurora Inn upgrade winding up
Aurora One Fund closes in on goal
Aurora Police Reports-Jan. 4
Sports
Aurora boys hoops team loses two games; swimmers in Suburban meet
Senior's clutch steal leads Aurora girls hoops team past Tallmadge
Aurora High girls hoops squad defeats Hawken, stands 9-2
Suburban League boys basketball standings-Jan. 4
Aurora High boys hoopsters lose to Revere
[More news below]
[More news below]
Local Entertainment
On With The Show (entertainment listings)-Jan. 9
On With The Show (entertainment listings)-Jan. 3
On With The Show (entertainment listings)-Dec. 28
Winter workshops offered at ACT over holidays
On With The Show (entertainment listings)-Dec. 19
Opinion
Kaleidoscope: Hooray for all those who aid needy
He's back for the holidays again -- Elf on the Shelf
Reflections: Finding the right word to describe the past year
Capital News: Is Husted setting a tone for possible gubernatorial bid?
LETTER: Put the cell phones away for the holidays
Obituaries
JEAN RUMBOLD
Helene Lorraine Johnson
Richard Eugene Dick Sontag
Peter P. Morway
James Earl Rose, Jr.
Eileen R. Moon
Milton Richard Nejedlik
Nicholas R. Kravetz
Carol Boyd
Dorothy Jane (Dottie) Sasala
Special Interests
Improving heart health need not be difficult
Try your hand at homemade salsa
All About Weddings
All About Lawn & Garden
All About Dining, Entertaining and Celebrations
All About Health & Wellness
All About Pets
All About Living 50 Plus
[More news below]
Loading...
Ohio Headlines
10 law changes coming to Ohio; here's a closer look
Ohio Gov. Kasich vetoes energy bill, cabinet reviews
Convicted killer in 1990 Portage County case will be allowed to appeal
Ohio casts its electoral college votes for Donald Trump
Ohio Gov. Kasich warns of economic slowdown
Ohio pastors urge Heartbeat Bill veto override
Ohio Gov. Kasich vetoes Heartbeat Bill
Ohio House reps support Rose for baseball HOF
Real Estate
Celebrity Real Estate: Cher, Ben Stiller, Hope Solo
Celebrity Real Estate: Puff Daddy, Playboy Mansion, Rebel Wilson
Celebrity Real Estate: Salma Hayek, Beyonce, Kylie Jenner
Celebrity Real Estate: Alan Cumming and Colin Powell
Investor fears lead to drop in mortgage rates
Citizen News
Local Ohio Connections Academy Student Honored for Community Service
Kym Sellers - Recipient of YWCA Greater Cleveland 2016 Women of Achievement Award
Woodview Estates Christmas Eve Luminaries
GOP’s Portman files for re-election to Ohio US Senate seat
Ohio Senate passes bill to block funding of Planned Parenthood